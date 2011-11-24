Hold On — This DNC Video Looks A Lot Like A Pro-Newt Ad

Photo: Courtesy of Meet The Press

Democrats have a laser-like focus on attacking Mitt Romney — but we didn’t quite expect them to prop up Newt Gingrich with moderates.The Democratic National Committee uploaded this edited video from last night’s debate to highlight Romney’s conservative position on illegal immigration, and contrasts his stance with the more moderate one of Newt Gingrich.



Gingrich maintained that those who have been in this country and following the law for decades should be allowed to stay with their families — a position Romney tried to tie to call “amnesty” which he called a magnet for future illegal immigration.

For Romney the reach to the base may help him in the short-term, but could undercut his general election prospects. Gingrich could see a bump among moderates, but this will seed some doubts in the GOP base about his steadfastness to conservative principles.

The DNC may agree with Gingrich, but why make him look good?

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.