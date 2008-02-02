Hold Everything! We May Get Another YHOO Bidder!*

A Valley source is hearing that a major private-equity firm was just days away from making its own bid for Yahoo when the Microsoft bomb hit this morning. (The same source now reports that TWO firms were circling, both big New York-based shops). Without Microsoft in the picture, a private-equity bid for Yahoo would have been a non-starter. Now, however, private equity suddenly looks like a white knight!

If we had to guess, we would assume that Jerry Yang has spent some time on the phone with this private equity firm this morning, seeing if an effective counter-offer can be arranged. Our source does not know which firm is the one in question, but thinks its a “big Valley firm”–and, therefore, intelligently guesses Silver Lake.

Unlike a standard Valley VC firm, Silver Lake has the wherewithal and experience to do a major deal like this. The pitch to shareholders and employees would be “Let’s keep Yahoo in the Valley.” [Update: Our source is now hearing that it probably isn’t Silver Lake, that the firm is New York-based]

Another possibility: New York-based Quandrangle Partners. Yahoo’s former president, Dan Rosensweig recently joined the firm to open the Silicon Valley office. Quadrangle also has the experience and wherewithal to make a Yahoo deal happen. Rosensweig has relationships, expertise, etc., and Jerry’s obviously close to him. Quadrangle also has deep media expertise.

Given Kara Swisher’s report that Yahoo feels blindsided by the Microsoft offer and that Jerry is looking for any escape BUT Microsoft, a deal with either of these firms would look very appealing.

UPDATE: TechCrunch is reporting that News Corp is also frantically trying to put together a competing bid, with the help of private equity firms. This makes sense, given News Corp’s previous interest in trading MySpace for a big Yahoo equity stake. News Corp can’t afford to do the whole deal, but it could certainly provide some funding in exchange for some equity. So far, TechCrunch says, there are no takers.

NEW: Can Private Equity Save Microsoft From Yahoo? Unlikely

