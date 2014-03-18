Harry Potter Fans Can Ride The 'Hogwarts Express' At Universal Studios This Summer

Universal Studios Rendering of Hogwarts Express from Universal Studios

It’s the train that Muggles have been waiting for. New details have emerged about the upcoming attractions at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and apparently the Hogwarts Express ride is going to be kind of a big deal.

The theme park released a statement Friday announcing the features for the fantastical train, which will kick off at Platform 9 3/4 and subsequently pass everything from Hagrid on his motorbike to Buckbeak the Hippogriff, the Knight Bus, and even dementors.

But the coolest part is that the ride isn’t set in some massive, enclosed warehouse, but actually transports visitors from “London” at Universal Studios to “Hogsmeade” at Islands of Adventure. It will run in both directions.

The magical train is being set up in conjunction with the Diagon Alley park at Universal Studios, which will include Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, the Leaky Cauldron, and the anticipated “Escape from Gringotts” ride. The new park is set to open Summer 2014.

Check out Universal’s video to get all the details on the new attractions.

