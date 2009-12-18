Teamsters Boss Hoffa To Goldman Sachs: Don't Bankrupt Us!

Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa wrote a letter to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein yesterday, complaining about credit default swaps Goldman has created for YRC Trucking in the event of a bankruptcy:



Bloomberg: International Brotherhood of Teamsters President James Hoffa said Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is creating derivatives trades that would profit from the bankruptcy of YRC Worldwide Inc., the trucking company trying to avert failure with a debt exchange.

The most profitable securities firm in Wall Street history “is actively soliciting bond trades for clients and underwriting credit-default swaps to benefit from a failed exchange and resulting bankruptcy,” Hoffa, the union leader, wrote in a letter dated yesterday to Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.

