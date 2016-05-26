People are making hilarious Hodor-themed door stoppers to honour the 'Game of Thrones' character

HBO Hodor’s origin story was recently revealed on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the most recent “Game of Thrones” episode, entitled “The Door.” If you haven’t watched “Game of Thrones” and don’t like spoilers, proceed with caution.

Hodor might be gone, but he is not forgotten.

The death of the beloved “Game of Thrones” character, who died holding an army of White Walkers behind a door in order to defend Bran Stark, has left fans devastated. While many people were saddened by his untimely death, others have had more fun with it.

For example, you can now buy yourself Hodor door stoppers.

Etsy seller Hodor Door Stop Shop created a Hodor door stopper this week. Too soon? Maybe, but also pretty clever.

The door stopper can be yours for $30.

tc097483/etsy.com Buy this for $30 on Etsy.

Etsy isn’t the only place peddling Hodor-themed door stoppers. There’s currently a Kickstarter campaign for one called the Hodor the Door Memorial Door Stop.

Todd Blatt/Kickstarter This Kickstarter campaign raised $2,179 to date.

The Memorial Door Stop, which is hand-made and laser engraved, has already raised $2,179. That’s well beyond its original $500 goal.

While some might argue that Hodor was actually holding a door shut, not keeping it open, the joke still seems to work. Unless “Game of Thrones” decides to give Hodor a Jon Snow-like resurrection, this is the best way to remember the man who knew how to hold a door.

