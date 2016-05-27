The actor who plays Hodor on 'Game of Thrones' made his own 'hold the door' joke video

The epidemic of cheesy “hold the door” jokes has gotten completely out of hand. But there’s one person who gets a pass.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor on “Game of Thrones,” lived the scene in which the gentle giant was torn apart by wights behind a door, as he repeated “hold the door” until it became “Hodor.”

Though fans could use some laugh therapy after the traumatic scene, the running joke in which people repeat the phrase while going through doors has already gotten very old. The show’s cocreators even saw fit to apologise for the annoying use of the phrase their show let loose unto the world earlier this week.

But Nairn’s “hold the door” moment is worth it. He made light of his character’s gruesome demise (and his subsequent unemployment) in a Facebook video from Unilad magazine. In it, a man repeatedly asks someone to hold the elevator door when he realises who’s in it.

Awkward, indeed.

Watch the video below:

