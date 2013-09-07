Hoda Kotb Gets Thousands Of Texts After Accidentally Showing Cell Phone Number On-Air While Trying Samsung Smartwatch

Hoda Kotb was showing off the features of the new Samsung watchphone during a “Today” show segment Thursday — but she shared more with viewers than planned.

While trying to demonstrate how the watch syncs up with her phone, Kotb dialed herself and her own cell number flashed across the watch — and to viewers everywhere.

“Is that my number?!” the host exclaimed.

And then, her phone started ringing off the hook.

By the time the two morning hosts returned from commercial break, Kotb had 20 new voicemails and 1,012 text messages.

“Oh my god, it’s happening. Oh my god,” she said panicked. Watch below:

If you want to get a look at the gadget without Kotb’s personal digits displayed across the screen, learn about it here and check it out below:

