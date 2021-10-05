6 things to know about the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

“Hocus Pocus 2” was previously set to be directed by Adam Shankman but is now in the hands of “27 Dresses” director Anne Fletcher.

Shankman is best known for directing the 2007 movie adaptation of “Hairspray,” “A Walk to Remember,” and the upcoming sequel to “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.”

In May 2020, Shankman announced he would no longer be a part of the project, citing scheduling conflicts.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne [Fletcher], who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fletcher told Digital Spy she was “so grateful” to be part of the movie.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” she said in the statement.