6 things to know about the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

- “Hocus Pocus” premiered on July 16, 1993.
- Last year, Disney confirmed that a sequel to the Halloween favorite was in the works.
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The original movie, which was released in 1993, takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, and follows the three Sanderson witches. On Halloween night, the three sisters are brought back to life by a local teenager who has just moved to town.
The witches attempt to become immortal by using magic on the town’s children and local townspeople, but they are thwarted by the teen, his younger sister, his classmate-turned-love-interest, and a talking cat who fell victim to the Sanderson’s evil magic hundreds of years ago.
In the original movie, Parker played the childlike and ditzy sister Sarah Sanderson, Midler played the leader of the coven Winifred Sanderson, and Najimy played Winifred’s right-hand witch Mary Sanderson.
In May 2020, Shankman announced he would no longer be a part of the project, citing scheduling conflicts.
“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne [Fletcher], who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fletcher told Digital Spy she was “so grateful” to be part of the movie.
“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” she said in the statement.
The movie’s stars were immediately onboard with the new plot, Midler said.
“They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great,” she told People in October 2020.