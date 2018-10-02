14 surprising things you probably never knew about ‘Hocus Pocus’

Two actors helped bring Thackery Binx’s character to life.

As shown in the film, the Sanderson sisters turned 17th-century-kid Thackery Binx into a cat after he insulted witch Winifred Sanderson.

“NCIS” star Sean Murray played the human version of Binx, and actor Jason Marsden voiced the character, both in his human and feline forms.

In 2017, Marsden told the Daily Beast that producers dubbed his voice over Murray’s because the actor sounded “contemporary” and they thought it would be more realistic if Binx had “an affected accent” from the same time period as the witches.