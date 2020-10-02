THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Hocus Pocus’ 28 years later

Omri Katz, who played the movie’s protagonist Max Dennison, quit acting and became a hairstylist.
Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in “Sex and the City” and is currently filming its reboot.
When “Hocus Pocus” first hit theaters in 1993, it was neither a commercial nor critical success.
The film follows the Sanderson sisters, a trio of evil witches who are accidentally resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, and the rag-tag group who tries to finish them off once and for all.
Here’s what the original cast of “Hocus Pocus” is up to now.
Bette Midler starred as the Sanderson sisters’ ringleader, Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.
Midler put her singing skills to use when her character performed a version of “I Put A Spell On You” with spooky lyrics such as “It’s been 300 years, right down to the day / Now the witch is back and there’s hell to pay.”
Midler is still riding high as an award-winning actress, singer, author, and comedian.
She has recently starred in “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway (for which she won her second Tony), “The Politician” on Netflix, and the Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias.”
She’ll start filming for “Hocus Pocus 2” with her fellow stars this fall. They were all immediately onboard when they saw the plot, she said.
“They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great,” she told People in October 2020.
Sarah Jessica Parker played Sarah Sanderson, who hypnotizes children with her enchanting voice.
Sarah Sanderson isn’t the brightest of the bunch, but she manages to lure all of the children in Salem to their house by singing a hypnotizing song called “Come Little Children.”
Parker went on to star in “Sex and the City” and its subsequent film adaptations and founded her own production company in 2005.
Thora Birch played Max’s fearless younger sister, Dani.
Birch, a ’90s child star, was 11 years old when “Hocus Pocus” came out.
Birch has continued to act, most recently appearing in “The Walking Dead.”
Throughout the ’90s, Birch starred in multiple movies, including “Now and Then,” “Monkey Trouble,” and, when she was 17, “American Beauty.”
More recently, Birch has appeared in movies such as “Above Suspicion,” “Kindred Spirits,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” and “Affairs of State.”
The character of Allison was played by Vinessa Shaw.
Allison’s mother used to run the museum built in the Sanderson sisters’ old cottage in Salem. She brings Max and Dani there, where Max lights the Black Flame Candle and resurrects the fearsome witches.
Shaw has continued acting, appearing in movies including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “The Hills Have Eyes.”
She told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 that she hasn’t been asked to be involved in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.
“I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “I know, it’s so disappointing. I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun. I think there’s just a different storyline with younger people, but why can’t we all come back in some way?”
Stephanie Faracy played Max and Dani’s mother, Jenny.
Jenny dresses up as Madonna for a Halloween party.
Faracy also continues to act and recently appeared in the TV shows “Sneaky Pete,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Devious Maids.”
Doug Jones played the undead William “Billy” Butcherson, Winifred Sanderson’s ex-boyfriend whom she resurrects to help retrieve her spell book.
Spoiler alert!
In the end, Butcherson helps Max, Dani, and Allison defeat the Sanderson sisters and returns to his grave to sleep in peace. Jones used his training as a mime and contortionist to make the zombie-like character more humorous than horrifying.
Jones still works in acting, often playing aliens or other non-human species with the help of makeup and special effects.
Jones has appeared in films like “Hellboy,” “Crimson Peak,” and “The Shape of Water,” but he wrote on Twitter that “Playing Billy in HOCUS POCUS was a highlight in my life and career.”