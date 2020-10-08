THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 27 years later

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Bette Midler in the 1993 movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ (left) and in 2019.

“Hocus Pocus” came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic, with a sequel now in the works for Disney Plus.

Omri Katz, who played the movie’s protagonist Max Dennison, quit acting and became a hairstylist.

Bette Midler has continued to enjoy huge success as an actress on Broadway and on film.

Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in “Sex and the City.”

When “Hocus Pocus” first hit theatres in 1993, it was neither a commercial nor critical success. The film follows the Sanderson sisters, a trio of evil witches who are accidentally resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, and the rag-tag group who tries to finish them off once and for all.

In the years since, “Hocus Pocus” has become a Halloween cult classic â€” so much so that a sequel is in the works for Disney Plus. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker have all signed on to reprise their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters.

Here’s what the original cast of “Hocus Pocus” is up to now.

Bette Midler starred as the Sanderson sisters’ ringleader, Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Bette Midler in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Midler put her singing skills to use when her character performed a version of “I Put A Spell On You” with spooky lyrics such as “It’s been 300 years, right down to the day / Now the witch is back and there’s hell to pay.”

Midler is still riding high as an award-winning actress, singer, author, and comedian.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Bette Midler at an event in 2019.

She has most recently starred in “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway (for which she won her second Tony), “The Politician” on Netflix, and the Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias.”

Sarah Jessica Parker played Sarah Sanderson, who hypnotizes children with her enchanting voice.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Sarah Sanderson isn’t the brightest of the bunch, but she manages to lure all of the children in Salem to their house by singing a hypnotising song called “Come Little Children.”

Parker went on to star in “Sex and the City” and its subsequent film adaptations, and founded her own production company in 2005.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker’s most recent role in the HBO show “Divorce” earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Kathy Najimy played Mary Sanderson, the third Sanderson sister with a talent for sniffing out children.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Kathy Najimy in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Before “Hocus Pocus,” Najimy played Sister Mary Patrick in “Sister Act” alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

Najimy has since appeared in a wide array of movies and TV shows, including “Rat Race,” “The Guilt Trip,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Kathy Najimy in 2019.

She has most recently starred in “Veep” and “The Rocketeer,” and appeared in “Robot Chicken,” “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Duncanville,” and “American Dad!”

Omri Katz played the protagonist of “Hocus Pocus,” Max Dennison.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Omri Katz in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

In the film, Dennison lights the cursed Black Flame Candle on Halloween night that brings the Sanderson sisters back from the dead.

Katz retired from acting and currently works as a hairstylist in Los Angeles.

Valerie Durant/Freeform via Getty Images Omri Katz in 2018.

Before an appearance on “Eerie, Indiana” in 2018, Katz’s last acting role was in a 2002 short film called “Journey Into Night.”

Even though he left Hollywood behind, he still made an appearance for a Freeform special in honour of the 25th anniversary of “Hocus Pocus” in 2018.

Thora Birch played Max’s fearless younger sister, Dani.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Thora Birch in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Birch, a ’90s child star, was 11 years old when “Hocus Pocus” came out.

Birch has continued to act, most recently appearing in “The Walking Dead.”

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images Thora Birch in 2019.

Throughout the ’90s, Birch starred in multiple movies, including “Now and Then,” “Monkey Trouble,” and, when she was 17, “American Beauty.”

More recently, Birch has appeared in movies such as “Above Suspicion,” “Kindred Spirits,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” and “Affairs of State.”

The character of Allison was played by Vinessa Shaw.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Vinessa Shaw in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Allison’s mother used to run the museum built in the Sanderson sisters’ old cottage in Salem. She brings Max and Dani there, where Max lights the Black Flame Candle and resurrects the fearsome witches.

Shaw has continued acting, appearing in movies including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards Vinessa Shaw in 2015.

She most recently played Ellie in the 2018 horror film “Family Blood.”

Stephanie Faracy played Max and Dani’s mother, Jenny.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Stephanie Faracy in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Jenny dresses up as Madonna for a Halloween party.

Faracy most recently appeared in the TV shows “Sneaky Pete,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Devious Maids.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Stephanie Faracy in 2018.

Faracy also starred in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” alongside Zac Efron, Adam Devine, Anna Kendrick, and Aubrey Plaza.

Doug Jones played the undead William “Billy” Butcherson, Winifred Sanderson’s ex-boyfriend whom she resurrects to help retrieve her spellbook.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Doug Jones in ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Spoiler alert!

In the end, Butcherson helps Max, Dani, and Allison defeat the Sanderson sisters, and returns to his grave to sleep in peace. Jones used his training as a mime and contortionist to make the zombie-like character more humorous than horrifying.

Jones still works in acting, often playing aliens or other non-human species with the help of makeup and special effects.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Doug Jones in 2018.

Jones has appeared in films like “Hellboy,” “Crimson Peak,” and “The Shape of Water,” but wrote on Twitter that “Playing Billy in HOCUS POCUS was a highlight in my life and career.”

