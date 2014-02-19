Hockey Rule That Screwed Russia Out Of A Win Over Team USA Will Now Be Changed

After a potential game-winning goal for Team Russia against Team USA was waved off by the officials, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) says it will now change the rule to be more like the NHL.

After Russia’s goal was waved off because the net had previously been dislodged from its moorings, IIHF president Rene Fasel, in an interview with Championat.com, confirmed that the rule will be changed (via Google Translate):

“What can you say about not counted because shifted gate goal? – We will change this rule. Because no two centimeters counted goal? This is nonsense. But this is an existing rule, nothing can be done. Therefore, I believe that we should change this rule and judge as judge in the NHL. Let’s do that.”

The net rule is just one of many rules that differ between the IIHF and the NHL. According to the IIHF, a goal cannot be scored if the net is dislodged at all.

However, in the NHL, a goal can be awarded:

Rule 63 – Delaying the Game — 63.6 — Awarded Goal – When the goal has been displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the referee may award a goal. The attacking player must have been in the act of shooting, and the puck would have entered the area normally occupied by the net, a goal may be awarded by the referee.

Many of the players were unaware at the time of the rule difference, while others felt at the very least a penalty should have been called on goalie Jonathan Quick for displacing the net. Either way, the call had a huge impact on the medal round as Russia will be forced to play an extra game.

