25 Of The Biggest Hockey Players Working On Wall Street

The Stanley Cup finals are this week.

Many folks on Wall Street have been lucky enough to get some of those highly-coveted tickets to watch the LA Kings and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Hockey is a popular way for firms to entertain clients. It’s also a sport played by many on the Street.

We tracked down a bunch of former professional hockey players and college stars who are now working on Wall Street as traders, financial advisers, hedge funders and bankers. We’ve included our round up of some of the best ice hockey players in the financial services industry in the slides that follow. (Note: These names are not in any particular order).

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected] with your nomination. Please include a photo as well as some career highlights.

