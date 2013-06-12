The 22 Best Ice Hockey Players In Finance

With the Stanley Cup finals happening, we have decided to share with you our best hockey players in finance list.



It appears Wall Street firms have a penchant for hiring these super competitive athletes. We tracked down a bunch of former professional hockey players and college stars who are now working on Wall Street as traders, financial advisers, hedge funders and bankers.

So check out our round up of some of the best ice hockey players in the financial services industry. (Note: These names are not in any particular order).

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected] with your nomination. Please include a photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.