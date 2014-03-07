US Sled Hockey Goalie Got Stuck In A Bathroom At The Sochi Paralympics

The accommodations at the Sochi Winter Olympics were less than perfect and they still aren’t quite there for the Paralympics which start tomorrow.

Today, U.S. sled hockey goalie Steve Cash got stuck in a bathroom. Cash and his teammates documented the lock-in on Twitter. They had to unscrew the handle from the door to finally get him out of there (via Deadspin).







