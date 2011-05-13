Hockey Broadcaster Fired For Anti-Gay Marriage Tweet

Photo: Toronto Star

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto broadcaster has been fired after he posted on Twitter about the debate surrounding New York Rangers forward Sean Avery’s support of same-sex marriage.Damian Goddard was a host on Rogers Sportsnet. On Tuesday, he tweeted his support for hockey agent Todd Reynolds, who used Twitter to voice his opposition to Avery’s position.



Goddard wrote: “I completely and whole-heartedly support Todd Reynolds and his support for the traditional and TRUE meaning of marriage.”

In a statement, Sportsnet spokesman Dave Rashford says: “Mr. Goddard was a freelance contractor and in recent weeks it had become clear that he is not the right fit for our organisation.”

