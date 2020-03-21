Restaurants around the country are closing to dine-in customers. Here are 8 delicious northern New Jersey restaurants you can still order pick-up and delivery from while social distancing

Taryn Varricchio, Jake Gabbard

  • In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, state governments have ordered bars and restaurants to close except for pickup or delivery orders.
  • New Jersey is now one of several states with these restrictions, which are already taking a toll on local businesses.
  • Restaurants like Tony Boloney’s in Hoboken and Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater have remained open, while other places have closed indefinitely.

Tony Boloney’s, Hoboken, (201) 222-8669 tonyboloneys.com

O’Bagel, Hoboken, (201) 683-8600 direct.chownow.com

Fiore’s House of Quality, Hoboken, (201) 659-1655 (pickup only)

Carlo’s Bakery, Hoboken, (201) 659-3671 orders.carlosbakery.com

Buddy Whos, Jersey City, (201) 432-2600 grubhub.com

Brother Bruno’s, Wayne, (973) 790-3321 direct.chownow.com

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes, Ramsey, (201) 871-8600 www.eatatcars.com

Kimchi Smoke, Westwood, (201) 497-6333 direct.chownow.com

Brownstone Pancake Factory, Edgewater, (201) 945-4800 ubereats.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.