Restaurants around the country are closing to dine-in customers. Here are 8 delicious northern New Jersey restaurants you can still order pick-up and delivery from while social distancing

- In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, state governments have ordered bars and restaurants to close except for pickup or delivery orders.
- New Jersey is now one of several states with these restrictions, which are already taking a toll on local businesses.
- Restaurants like Tony Boloney’s in Hoboken and Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater have remained open, while other places have closed indefinitely.
Tony Boloney’s, Hoboken, (201) 222-8669 tonyboloneys.com
O’Bagel, Hoboken, (201) 683-8600 direct.chownow.com
Fiore’s House of Quality, Hoboken, (201) 659-1655 (pickup only)
Carlo’s Bakery, Hoboken, (201) 659-3671 orders.carlosbakery.com
Buddy Whos, Jersey City, (201) 432-2600 grubhub.com
Brother Bruno’s, Wayne, (973) 790-3321 direct.chownow.com
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes, Ramsey, (201) 871-8600 www.eatatcars.com
Kimchi Smoke, Westwood, (201) 497-6333 direct.chownow.com
Brownstone Pancake Factory, Edgewater, (201) 945-4800 ubereats.com
