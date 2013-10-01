The New 'Hobbit Desolation Of Smaug' Trailer Is Epic

Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen debuted a new trailer for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” on the Today Show this morning, and boy is it good.

We get longer looks at new characters, hints at a relationship between Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and elf Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly), and see plenty of spiders.

However, the best part of the trailer gave us chills. Benedict Cumberbatch is especially terrifying as the voice of the dragon, Smaug.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” comes to theatres December 13.

