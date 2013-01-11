Now Tolkien Fans Can Check Into The Intricate 'Hobbit' Guest House In Montana

Melissa Stanger
Hobbit House of Montana

Photo: Hobbit House of Montana

The next time you find yourself passing through Trout Falls, Mont. and are looking for a place to spend the night, look no further than the Hobbit House of Montana.Tolkien fans will be thrilled to find the Hobbit-themed vacation rental, available for $245 a night.

The Shire, as owners Steve and Chris Michaels call it, gives you a pleasant, authentic experience, down to the last details of the doorknobs and cobblestones.

A welcoming sign greets you as you drive up on Hobbit Lane.

Don't drive in without making a stop at the Troll House first! Guests get a Troll House cookie when they check in.

Just like in 'The Hobbit,' everything really is underground. Take a look from this view from above. There are plenty of trails and paths to hike in the foothills of the Cabinet Mountains.

Here is the Hobbit House from the front. Rest yourself on the stone bench when you arrive.

Gandalf has already arrived on his cart to greet you at the door.

Guests can dine in the eat-in, state-of-the-art kitchen with a large fridge, granite countertops, microwave, oven, stove, and even a spice rack.

The living space is warm, cozy, and gets a lot of light. Relax on comfy couches and watch HD TV, browse the internet with WiFi, or listen to music on XM radio.

The deck has a picnic table and gas barbecue, and overlooks the scenic Shire.

Since you're staying in the shire, of course Bilbo is your neighbour. He has his own inviting house.

It looks snug and warm even in winter.

Frodo lives nearby too.

The working waterfall provides the soothing soundtrack to your stay in the Hobbit House.

The waterfall feeds the bubbling brook. You can cross over by way of the Troll Bridge...

...And make your way down to the wishing well.

Don't forget the elves! Here's the elven village.

A tiny elf door is built into the tree.

A creature has hung up its laundry to dry.

You can probably find Lord Elrond in the elf castle.

We can't think of a reason not to spend a night or two at the Hobbit House.

Now for more in movies.

Here's How They Make The $700 Shoes Daniel Craig Wore In 'Skyfall' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.