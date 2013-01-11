Now Tolkien Fans Can Check Into The Intricate 'Hobbit' Guest House In Montana

Photo: Hobbit House of Montana

The next time you find yourself passing through Trout Falls, Mont. and are looking for a place to spend the night, look no further than the Hobbit House of Montana.Tolkien fans will be thrilled to find the Hobbit-themed vacation rental, available for $245 a night.



The Shire, as owners Steve and Chris Michaels call it, gives you a pleasant, authentic experience, down to the last details of the doorknobs and cobblestones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.