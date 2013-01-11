Now Tolkien Fans Can Check Into The Intricate 'Hobbit' Guest House In Montana

Photo: Hobbit House of Montana
The next time you find yourself passing through Trout Falls, Mont. and are looking for a place to spend the night, look no further than the Hobbit House of Montana.Tolkien fans will be thrilled to find the Hobbit-themed vacation rental, available for $245 a night.
The Shire, as owners Steve and Chris Michaels call it, gives you a pleasant, authentic experience, down to the last details of the doorknobs and cobblestones.
Don't drive in without making a stop at the Troll House first! Guests get a Troll House cookie when they check in.
Just like in 'The Hobbit,' everything really is underground. Take a look from this view from above. There are plenty of trails and paths to hike in the foothills of the Cabinet Mountains.
Guests can dine in the eat-in, state-of-the-art kitchen with a large fridge, granite countertops, microwave, oven, stove, and even a spice rack.
The living space is warm, cozy, and gets a lot of light. Relax on comfy couches and watch HD TV, browse the internet with WiFi, or listen to music on XM radio.
Since you're staying in the shire, of course Bilbo is your neighbour. He has his own inviting house.
