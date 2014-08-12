A Guy Custom-Built A Trailer To Look Like A Hobbit Hole -- And Now He's Selling It

About a year ago, Reddit went nuts for a guy who custom-built a trailer to look like a Hobbit Hole. Well now, you can buy it on Craiglist for $US5,000.

While the trailer does resemble a typical “tear drop” model, Sam Hunt’s project started from scratch. He even constructed the base with a Harbor Freight Tools trailer kit.

The circular entrance, common to tear drop trailers, took shape early on. That reminded Sam of The Shire, but he didn’t take the design that direction until after building the bed frame, he said in a Q&A with Lord of the Rings fan site, TheOneRing.net.

The wood frame is slightly narrower than the trailer frame, which allows the walls to rest on the metal. It makes them much more stabler but also changes the inside dimensions for building.

Sam’s wife, Lauren, helped considerably. Not counting trips to hardware store, he thinks he spent about 150 hours over the course of two weeks.

Completed, the trailer is 4 feet by 8 feet and weighs 800 pounds.

The sleeping area inside — about 6 feet, 6 inches — easily fits a full size bed.

His wife wanted the inside wall to look like stucco, so Sam applied pints of vinyl putty to plywood.

The back window is a Duraplex model.

The trailer includes a battery, which runs the fan and other appliances. The hatch back, shown below, has decent storage space, too.

The Hunts offered the trailer on an eBay auction as well, which closed at $US1,975. “The eBay auction was largely to gauge interest … and I am partially attached to it … and not in a hurry to sell, so I haven’t lowered the price,” Sam Hunt told Business Insider.

Check the full Craigslist posting here for more information.

