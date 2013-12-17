'The Hobbit' Sequel 'Desolates' The Competition -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

It’s no surprise “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” dominated the box office this weekend.

After all, it was the only BIG new release in theatres this weekend.

However, “Smaug” didn’t do anywhere near as well as the first “Hobbit” film that debuted last year.

One reason for that may very be attributed to moviegoers catching up on Thanksgiving holiday releases — “The Hunger Games” sequel with Jennifer Lawrence or Disney’s latest animated film, “Frozen.”

The box office numbers certainly suggest that as four movies brought in more than $US10 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, in its limited New York / Los Angeles release, “American Hustle” brought in a big $US690,000 from 6 theatres.

Matthew McConaughey’s “Dallas Buyer’s Club” gets knocked out of the top 10 this week along with “The Best Man Holiday.” The latter has made nearly $US70 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Jason Statham’s latest action flick, “Homefront,” rounds out the top 10 with $US1.6 million. The film, which cost an estimated $US22 million, should break even. It’s made $US18 million at theatres since its Nov. 27 release.

9. Fox’s adaptation of “The Book Thief” moves down two spots making $US1.7 million in its third week. The limited release starring Geoffrey Rush has made $US22 million.

8. Weinstein’s “Philomena” starring Judi Dench is a crowd pleaser, climbing one spot this week with $US1.8 million. While raking in $US11 million at home, the film is resonating even more overseas ($17 million).

7. Thought this film would have been out of the top 10 by now, but “Delivery Man” — the movie featuring Vince Vaughn as a sperm donor to more than 500 children — took in another $US1.9 million in its fourth week. With $US29.2 million in box-office ticket sales, the film has now made more than its $US26 million budget.

6. Instead, it looks like one of Christian Bale’s latest flicks, “Out of the Furnace,” will tank. The thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Willem Dafoe took in $US2.3 million this weekend — $US9.5 million overall — while costing an estimated $US22 million.

5. “Thor: The Dark World” continues to saturate the box office with another $US2.7 million in week six. The film is well over the $US600 million mark worldwide.

4. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” continues to kill it at the box office with $US13.2 million. All together, the games have brought in $US729.9 million worldwide.

3. Tyler Perry’s latest film, “A Madea Christmas,” had the lowest opening of any film in the franchise with $US16 million. One reason for this is that it may not have been on people’s radars. The marketing seemed very light for this film compared to the plethora of films coming out this month — “The Hobbit” sequel, “American Hustle,” “Anchorman,” etc.

2. Disney’s animated film “Frozen” continues to be a winner for the Mouse House with $US22.2 million added to its $US266 million haul worldwide.

1. With little competition, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” easily commanded the weekend with $US73.7 million. That’s significantly lower than last year’s “Unexpected Journey” ($84.6 million). Instead, it’s more in line with what “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” made opening weekend ($72.6 million) — a decade ago — proving audiences may not be taking kindly to Warner Bros. / MGM’s decision to stretch J.R.R. Tolkien’s small novel into three features.

