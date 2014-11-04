Here's The Scene The MPAA Wanted To Give 'The Hobbit' Sequel An R-Rating Over

A little more than an hour into “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” there’s a scene that takes place between Elvenking Thranduil (Lee Pace) and his son Legolas (Orlando Bloom) where they’re interrogating a captured Orc.

Thranduil ends up killing the Orc by brutally taking off his head. As the camera pulls back on the scene you can see the Orc’s lifeless body twitching in its last moments of life until Thranduil steps on his foot to make him stop.

According to director Peter Jackson, the brief scene was the one in the film that worried the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) the most.

On the Blu-Ray commentary for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” Jackson refers to the Orc’s appendage as the “R-rated twitching foot.”

“When the film went to the MPAA, the thing that they were most concerned about was the twitching leg,” Jackson explained.

Warner Bros./YouTube A behind-the-scenes clip shows the making of the scene between Lee Pace and Orlando Bloom.

The director; however, was intent on leaving the scene in the film.

“It’s strange,” he said. “I don’t know what the thinking was behind that.”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD Nov. 4.

