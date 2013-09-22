There's No Better Place To Spend 'Hobbit Day' Than At Montana's Hobbit Hotel

Tolkien fans will be thrilled to know they can have a real-life Hobbit experience at the Shire-themed
Hobbit House of Montana.
It’s the perfect place to spend Hobbit Day — Sept. 22, for the birthdays of both Bilbo and Frodo — or Tolkien Week, the calendar week containing Sept. 22.
The adults-only, themed vacation rental, in Trout Falls, Mont., is available for $US245 a night, May through October.
The Shire, as owners Steve and Chris Michaels call it, offers a pleasant, authentic experience, down to the last details of the doorknobs and cobblestones.
Don't drive in without making a stop at the Troll House first! Guests get a Troll House cookie when they check in.
Just like in 'The Hobbit,' everything really is underground. Take a look from this view from above. There are plenty of trails and paths to hike in the foothills of the Cabinet Mountains.
Guests can dine in the eat-in, state-of-the-art kitchen with a large fridge, granite countertops, microwave, oven, stove, and even a spice rack.
The living space is warm, cozy, and gets a lot of light. Relax on comfy couches and watch HD TV, browse the internet with WiFi, or listen to music on XM radio.
Guest sleep on a king-sized plush bed in the woodsy master bedroom. Note Gandalf's hat on the bed. There is a second, 'hobbit-sized' bedroom in the house as well.
Since you're staying in the shire, of course Bilbo is your neighbour. He has his own inviting house.
