There's No Better Place To Spend 'Hobbit Day' Than At Montana's Hobbit Hotel

Tolkien fans will be thrilled to know they can have a real-life Hobbit experience at the Shire-themed

Hobbit House of Montana.

It’s the perfect place to spend Hobbit Day — Sept. 22, for the birthdays of both Bilbo and Frodo — or Tolkien Week, the calendar week containing Sept. 22.

The adults-only, themed vacation rental, in Trout Falls, Mont., is available for $US245 a night, May through October.

The Shire, as owners Steve and Chris Michaels call it, offers a pleasant, authentic experience, down to the last details of the doorknobs and cobblestones.

