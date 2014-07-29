Watch The Eerie New Teaser Trailer For 'The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies'

Warner Bros. just released the first teaser trailer for the final film in the “Hobbit” series, “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and it is chilling.

While there’s some great action scenes, most of the trailer is pretty grim with heroes like Gandalf lying on the field of battle, and Bilbo recounting that he’ll remember the whole journey especially those that don’t make it home.

The most eerie part of the new trailer is the singing of what sounds like Pippin’s rendition of “Mist and Shadow” from the “Return of the King.”

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” finishes its epic journey when it hits theatres December 17th.

Watch the trailer below:

