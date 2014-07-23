Here Are The First Photos From The Final 'Hobbit' Movie

Warner Bros. will be holding a huge panel this Saturday at San Diego Comic Con previewing some of its new films for attendees.

Ahead of the event, the studio released a bunch of photos for three of its upcoming films, including a first look at the final instalment of the “Hobbit” trilogy, “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies.”

The teaser trailer for the film, which director Peter Jackson has confirmed is in Warner Bros. hands, is expected to debut during the panel.

Until then, here are the first two images released for the sequel. They suggest Luke Evans’ character Bard the Bowman will have a bigger role in the final film.

Bard (Evans) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) appear to be deep in conversation.

Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Bard look like they’re prepping for battle. Could they be looking at the dragon Smaug?

