The Final 'Hobbit' Movie Had A Huge Opening Weekend

Warner Bros. / MGM Lee Pace plays Thranduil in ‘The Battle of the Five Armies.’

It was a big weekend for “The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies” at the box office.

The final film in director Peter Jackson’s “Hobbit” trilogy debuted to $US90.6 million since Wed., making it one of the best openings of the year.

The other two releases this weekend didn’t come close to “The Hobbit” opening.

Sony’s “Annie,” which leaked online ahead of release, made $US16.3 million opening weekend while the third instalment of “Night at the Museum” — Robin Williams’ final film appearance — debuted to $US17.3 million.

Compared to the other two “Hobbit” films, the final film made less than the previous two over the three-day weekend. “The Battle of the Five Armies” made $US56.2 million from Friday to Sunday. In comparison, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” made $US84.6 million in that same time frame. Last year’s “Desolation of Smaug” opened to $US73.6 million over three days.

The trend shows an ongoing decline in the interest of “Hobbit”-related films as the series played out.

An adaptation of one book, the “Hobbit” was stretched from two movies into three.

The first “Hobbit” movie made over $US1 billion worldwide. Last year’s film made $US958 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.