5 hobbies that can make you smarter

Sure, studying encyclopedias and sitting in lectures all day will probably make you smarter — but those activities aren’t all that thrilling to most people.

Luckily, there are plenty of more exciting hobbies out there that can help expand your cognitive abilities.

PROEssayWrtier.net put together the following infographic which outlines five hobbies that can make you smarter. The good news is, you can do a few of these without ever having to leave your couch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.