6 hobbies that can earn you extra money on the side

Do you like to bake cookies on the weekends? Play video games when you get home from work?

Turns out these hobbies can earn you a pretty penny if you play your cards right.

For instance, “if you are particularly talented at video games, or you have a unique angle on gamer culture and you’re confident in front of a webcam, there is money to be made in professional gaming,” writes Jennifer Gueringer for Pounds to Pocket, a UK-based personal finance site.

“Even an old-school hobby such as baking can be profitable with a sprinkling of self-confidence and a pinch of self-taught business sense (tastiness of your cakes is also a major contributing factor),” she says. “The modern spin is that social networking and the power of tools such as Instagram put the marketing tools in your hands: and if you want to avoid the internet, farmer’s markets and local cafés sourcing home-made food are as fashionable as ever.”

Whatever you enjoy doing in your spare time, “don’t rule out the possibility that your hobby could be a fun way to at least earn a little extra pocket money,” writes Gueringer.

The following infographic from Pounds to Pocket shows how six common hobbies can be monetized:

NOW WATCH: Ace those trick questions in every job interview by following this simple rule



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.