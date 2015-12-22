What Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and 9 other incredibly rich people do in their spare time

Work-life balance is good for the soul.

Even the wealthiest, most successful people need time to unwind and escape from their day-to-day responsibilities.

Taylor Swift bakes. Bill Gates plays tennis. Below, read more about what they, and nine other hugely successful people, do when they’re not working:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.