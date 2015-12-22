What Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and 9 other incredibly rich people do in their spare time

Work-life balance is good for the soul.
Even the wealthiest, most successful people need time to unwind and escape from their day-to-day responsibilities.
Taylor Swift bakes. Bill Gates plays tennis. Below, read more about what they, and nine other hugely successful people, do when they’re not working:
Estimated net worth: $61.8 billion
Legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many talents. Not only has he been playing the ukulele for decades, but he also plays online bridge on a weekly basis -- sometimes with Bill Gates.
Estimated net worth: $46.1 billion
Ellison started as a novice sailor at the age 0f 22, when he first enrolled in a sailing course taught at the University of California.
Today, he's a member of the yacht racing team Oracle Team USA, which won the 2010 and 2013 America's Cup -- a prestigious yacht race founded in 1851.
Estimated net worth: $4.9 billion
The Virgin founder has explored space, the deep sea, and flown in a hot-air balloon across the Atlantic Ocean. Branson loves doing anything active that will keep him fit and productive, so it's no surprise that his favorite sport is kiteboarding.
Estimated net worth: $46.2 billion
Mark Zuckerberg delighted a crowd at Tsinghua University in Beijing last year when he gave a 30-minute Q&A entirely in Mandarin.
He was inspired to teach himself Mandarin — a notoriously difficult language to pick up in adulthood — by his wife, Priscilla Chan, whose family speaks Chinese.
Estimated net worth: $78.9 billion
Gates likes to stay active by hitting the tennis courts in his down time. He's also a fan of the pro circuit and frequents professional tennis tournaments.
Estimated net worth: $440 million
'I'm a freak for the ocean,' Robbins told Fortune. 'It energizes me.' His house in Palm Beach, Florida has a 165,000-gallon infinity pool and a master bedroom that overlooks the ocean.
He also owns the Namale Resort and Spa in Fiji, a five-star resort which offers luxury villas, spa cuisine, massages and hydrotherapy, and scuba diving trips to nearby coral reefs.
Estimated net worth: $39.9 billion
Bloomberg isn't one to take time off -- 'I haven't had a vacation in twelve years,' he told the New Yorker in 2013 -- but his ideal trip would involve skiing and golf, he said.
Bloomberg owns a top floor unit in the Mountain Haus ski resort in Vail, Colorado and is a member of the exclusive Game Creek Club, a restaurant located mid-way down a ski slope.
Estimated net worth: $3 billion
In 2000, Cuban bought a majority stake -- $285 million -- in the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. The team hadn't had a winning season in 10 years, but Cuban managed to turn the franchise around by applying the strategies he uses in his business career.
The Mavs have a lot more to celebrate today than they did in 2000, most notably their first NBA Championship in 2011.
Estimated net worth: $2.8 billion
Technology investor and bestselling author Peter Thiel admits to playing quite a bit of virtual chess in his spare time: 'I probably still play too much chess on the internet,' he told Tech Republic.
'It is some strange combination of art and science and sport, and it's somewhat addictive. It has some very good things and some unhealthy addictive things about it too.'
Estimated net worth: $80 million
The 25-year-old who has taken over the music industry doesn't have much down time, but when she does, she likes to spend it in the kitchen making baked goods. She documents her baking endeavours by posting mouth watering pictures on Instagram for her more than 53 million followers to see.
Estimated net worth: $1.4 billion
Dorsey frequently travels all over the world and shares his photos with his three million-plus Twitter followers. He also enjoys piloting his own planes in his free time.
