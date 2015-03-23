Hobart's Sullivan’s Cove whisky distillery has been named Craft Distiller of the Year

Bert Cason, marketing manager of Sullivan’s Cove.

When it comes to whisky the makers at Sullivan’s Cove distillery in Hobart certainly have the midas touch.

The distillery has cleaned up at the World Whisky Awards, again, walking away with Craft Distiller of the Year and was named Australia’s best single malt whisky for a third consecutive year.

While the craft distiller lost its world title for best single malt to Kavalan Vinho Barrique in Taiwan, marketing manager Bert Cason said it was “awesome” to receive the award for being the best distiller in the world.

Once considered the “worst whisky in the world” according Cason, the Tasmanian craft distiller – which was originally established as a tourist attraction – has positioned itself as a leader in the burgeoning local industry.

Sullivans Cove founder Patrick Maguire and fellow Tasmanian whisky distiller Bill Lark, founder Lark Distillery, and inductee into the Whisky Hall of Fame at the World Whisky Awards, have be guiding forces behind the establishment of the Tasmanian Whisky Producers’ Association.

The Association has enabled 10 whisky distilleries to open in Tasmania and brought a surge of tourism to the state with whisky tours.

For all the whisky enthusiasts out there Sullivan’s Cove whiskies are 12-to-13 years old when bottled and will set you back more than $1000. Want to know more? Read here.

