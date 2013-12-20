Hoax Collar Bomber Paul Peters Had His Appeal Dismissed

Madeline Pulvar/Photo: Facebook

Paul Peters, the man who put a fake collar bomb around the neck of Sydney schoolgirl Madeleine Pulvar at her Mosman home in 2011, had an appeal against his 13 year sentence dismissed today.

Peters was sentenced after he broke into the home and attached the device while she studied for her HSC exams. According to an ABC News report, this crime was described as the most serious category of “detaining for advantage” by a judge.

In appealing for a lighter sentence Peters said the court failed to take into account his mental illness, as well as the affect of his drinking problem. This did little to remove his moral culpability, according to the The Court of Criminal Appeal.

Madeline Pulvar is the daughter of Bill Pulvar, the chief executive officer of the Australian Rugby Union sports administration body.

