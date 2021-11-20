A former hoarding technician shares six of her favorite cleaning hacks for a spotless home

- Fiona Mills is a former hoarding technician and current franchise ramp-up coach with Spaulding Decon.
- Spaulding Decon is a nationwide company that specializes in biohazard, water damage restoration, hoarding, crime scene, and drug lab clean-ups.
- Mills shared her favorite cleaning hacks she used when working in the field.
“Have you ever seen a body outline on a bed?” footage shared by Spaulding Decon reads as the camera pans around an abandoned, debris-littered bedroom. “This is from the scene of a decomp where a man passed away on his bed.”
The camera then zooms in on the bed, where the only sign that a person had lied there are dark, grime-soaked blotches in the shape of limbs that remained after the body was removed.
The biohazard clean-up was performed by a team of Spaulding Decon technicians, a company that tackles everything from homicide and suicide cleaning to mold remediation. Among the crew is Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician and franchise Ramp-Up Coach that joined the company in 2018. As a Ramp-Up Coach, Mills travels the country to help new Spaulding Decon franchises get up and running.
Mills, 32, told Insider her favorite tips and hacks to clean the filthiest messes.
“It’s a heavy degreaser. Honestly, I would recommend it for anyone,” Mills said, adding that she learned about TSP while growing up with her father. “I tell all the franchisees, ‘You need this on your van.’ It takes away half the elbow grease that you put into cleaning.”
Mills suggested mixing ¼ TSP with ¾ hot water and a disinfectant for the average mess. Areas with heavy buildup can require 50% TSP and 50% hot water. Add bleach when needed.
Homeowners can purchase a $US4 ($AU6) TSP powder or a $US6 ($AU8) liquid TSP spray at Home Depot.
“I’ve seen some toilets so bad we just had to remove them,” Mills said. “At its worst, I’ve probably scrubbed a toilet for about two to three hours.”
Mills, who advised to wear gloves while cleaning, said using hot water, Mills’ TSP formula, in addition to a pumice stone, will cut through the muck.
“Just make sure the stone is wet,” Mills said. “I will scrub up and down one way, then I come back at it and I go sideways.”
Amazon sells pumice stones for $US7.99 ($AU11).
“You can’t just spray and scrub. You need to let those chemicals work,” Mills said. “Whatever chemical you’re using, you have to give it a chance to eat at the buildup.”
Mills uses a large bristle pad alongside the TSP formula, bleach, and hot water to get rid of grime. Once the sink has dried, she goes back in to dry the surface with a coffee filter to make it “super shiny.”
“You can put white vinegar on the stove and let it boil for a little while. It’s going to stink, obviously, but give it about an hour or so and it will neutralize the air,” Mills said, adding that people can include orange peels to give an additional citrus scent.
She also noted that charcoal pouches, available for $US17 ($AU23) on Amazon, help because charcoal reduces odor.
Mills pointed to a heavy-duty, multipurpose cleaner called Shockwave, which regular homeowners can mix with hot water or a disinfectant to clean areas of their home. Amazon sells a one-gallon bottle of Shockwave for $US29 ($AU40).
The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste, selling for $US8.79 ($AU12) on Amazon, is also a great tool to use with carpets and rugs.
Technicians at Spaulding Decon have tackled their fair share of blood-stained carpets, which Mills said can be cleared out with hydrogen peroxide. However, most people are approaching bloodstains wrong.
“The biggest problem is people usually put hydrogen peroxide and then they scrub,” Mills said. “That’s the worst thing you can do because when you scrub it, you’re actually pushing it further down, and it’s penetrating deeper.”
She advised that people should instead apply the hydrogen peroxide, then lightly “agitate” it until it foams up. Afterward, dab it with a towel or brush to get the stain out.
“Those areas are disgusting because your hands are dirty when you turn them on, and then the handle is still dirty afterward,” Mills said.
Mills suggested people use Shockwave, a disinfectant like Lysol, or Microban 24, which she said is “mainly used for mold but does have a general multi-surface cleaner.”
Microban 24’s Sanitizing Spray and Multi-Purpose Cleaner were among the disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill coronavirus. These products sell for $US9 ($AU12) and $US12 ($AU17) on Amazon, respectively.