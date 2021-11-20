A former hoarding technician shares six of her favorite cleaning hacks for a spotless home

Fiona Mills is a former hoarding technician for Spaulding Decon, a nationwide company that offers biohazard cleaning services, including crime scenes and meth labs.

The 30-second TikTok video begins with a trigger warning — a message for any users with sensitive stomachs.

“Have you ever seen a body outline on a bed?” footage shared by Spaulding Decon reads as the camera pans around an abandoned, debris-littered bedroom. “This is from the scene of a decomp where a man passed away on his bed.”

The camera then zooms in on the bed, where the only sign that a person had lied there are dark, grime-soaked blotches in the shape of limbs that remained after the body was removed.

The biohazard clean-up was performed by a team of Spaulding Decon technicians, a company that tackles everything from homicide and suicide cleaning to mold remediation. Among the crew is Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician and franchise Ramp-Up Coach that joined the company in 2018. As a Ramp-Up Coach, Mills travels the country to help new Spaulding Decon franchises get up and running.

Mills, 32, told Insider her favorite tips and hacks to clean the filthiest messes.