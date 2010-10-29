Check Out All Of The Weird Things You'll Find On The Floor Of The NYSE

The floor of the NYSE is an iconic place that we were lucky enough to visit Tuesday night to celebrate the SA100, Silicon Alley’s list of the coolest 100 people in tech right now.
The party was right on the trading floor where, during the day, traders from Wall Street firms work from market open to market close.
Of course, we checked out the trading booths as we drank nearby. They’re mostly messy and covered with the usual stuff–family photos, leftovers, etc.
But we also saw some stuff we can’t explain. Hopefully, someone can help us.
If you can identify anyone who owns the weird items in the following photos, or know the story behind it, send an email to [email protected]
And we found some stuff that needs an explanation from whoever's responsible for it. Like the outdated bathrooms.
The women's room is called Female Clerks' Restroom. Neither have been updated since back when only men traded and women were clerks.
Here's where the clerks work. The stuff some of them are keeping back there will assure you there are some male clerks.
If the wrist ball works, you should talk to the guy who posted this. That ad looks like its selling a rip-off.
