TV Station Makes Excruciating Error, Reads 4 Wrong Names Of Asiana Crash Pilots, 'Sum Ting Wong' And 'Ho Lee Fuk'

This afternoon, the Bay Area’s Channel 2 news made an embarrassing mistake while reporting the names of people they thought were pilots on the Asiana flight that recently crashed.



The station says the names were confirmed to them this morning by NTSB. And when typed out on the teleprompter, the anchor and the station didn’t realise just how racist the “names” (which were not, in fact, those of the pilots), sounded.

According to Channel 2, the crew was comprised of:

Captain Sun Ting Wong

Wi Tu Lo

Ho Lee Fuk

Bang Ding Ow

And here’s how the station’s producer responded when he learned of the error:

Oh sh*t. — Brad Belstock (@ProducerBB) July 12, 2013

Here’s the clip.

