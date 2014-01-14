This Is What H&M Considers To Be 'Plus-Size'

H&M is under fire after using thin models for the plus-sized section of a catalogue.

The fast-fashion retailer insists that all models featured in the plus-size section are at least a U.S. size 14, but their thin appearance outraged shoppers, reports Rebecca Adams at The Huffington Post.

H&M, which is based in Sweden, received positive feedback after the CEO declared that he was working to promote a healthier body image last year.

Here are some sample images from the catalogue, tweeted by an outraged shoppers:





Just want everyone to know that this lady is a “plus size” model in the H&M catalogue. pic.twitter.com/nrPij7tJxd

— Tara Bender (@ThatsMeTaraB) January 11, 2014

H&M are classing her as a plus size…you’re having a laugh! #pisstake pic.twitter.com/h9E0odWtgw

— Kate Baxter (@KateBaxter_x) January 9, 2014

The retailer famously used a plus-size model for a swimsuit campaign last year.

That model, Jennie Runk, looks a little more filled out than the ones featured above:

She claims to wear a U.S. size 12 or 14.

