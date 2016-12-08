Britain's last aircraft carrier just made its final voyage to a Turkish scrapyard

HMS Illustrious just made its final voyage out of Portsmouth harbour.

The ship is bound for Turkey where it has been sold to a recycling plant for £2.1 million.

HMS Illustrious was put into service in 1982 after the Falklands War. It was used for 32 years and sailed more than one million nautical miles. It was decommissioned in 2014.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

