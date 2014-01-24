H&M Promises 'Tantalising Views' Of David Beckham In 'Never-Before-Seen Positions' At This Year's Super Bowl

H&M released a teaser video for its Super Bowl ad starring David Beckham, and fans of the English soccer star’s chiseled physique will be happy to know the clothing retailer is planning to give them a heaping helping.

The premise of H&M’s ad is that Beckham is locked out of a photo shoot on a rooftop while wearing only his underwear. The ad will definitely feature Beckham zip-lining across rooftops and scaling tall buildings to get to the shoot, but fans can vote on social media on whether they want the commercial to end with Beckham losing his boxers along the way:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Though it remains unlikely that viewers will get to see Beckham's manhood live on national television, a press release issued today by H&M promises that "this new entry is a high-octane ride with tantalising views of Beckham in never-before-seen positions." The choose-your-own-adventure teaser asks Beckham fans to visit HM.com to vote #COVERED or #UNCOVERED. The 30-second spot will run during the second quarter and promote nine new items from the David Beckham Bodywear line that Beckham has designed in collaboration with H&M since 2012. It will be directed by Nicolas Winding Refn ("Drive"), and feature the song "Nobody but Me" by The Human Beinz. Also of note, the ad will feature technology from e-commerce firm Delivery Agent that allows viewers with Samsung smart TVs to see information about the clothes Beckham is wearing, and to purchase these items directly through their TVs. H&M says its campaign is the first to allow this sort of shopping. The Super Bowl will take place Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.