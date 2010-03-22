A Reminder That Nobody Should Cry For The HMOs

Tim Carney reminds us: for all the rhetoric about people vs. big insurers, the big insurers don’t seem to have come up on the short end of the stick as a result of the people’s big victory.



The connection isn’t perfect, but if you squint a bit, you can see it. Shares of Cigna, Wellpoint, and Aetna seemed to move favourably with the InTrade Obamacare contract. The last jump is particularly striking.

Photo: The Washington Examiner

