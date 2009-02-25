Hmm, Wonder What'll Happen To Manhattan Condo Prices

In our discussion on the national housing market, a reader sent us this wonderful chart of Manhattan condo prices vs. Wall St. bonuses. It sure looks scary. Sure, in 2001-2002, prices kept on rising, even as bonuses fell, but that’s when the Feds turns on the national money spigot and everyone was jumping into homes. Another way to read this: Rising home prices were the key to Wall Street wealth.



