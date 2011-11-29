Hmm... A Mysterious Blast Went Off Near An Iranian Nuclear Facility Today

Photo:

An explosion ripped though the Iranian city Isfahan today, reports Israel’s Haaretz newspaper. The blast was so loud it could be heard in several parts of the city.And outside that city, there is a uranium conversion plant that has been operational since 2004. The uranium fluoride gas (which fuels centrifuges) produced there is stockpiled and shipped off to the nuclear enrichment plants in Natanz.



Details on the source of the blast cannot be confirmed, but we do know that two weeks ago another explosion about 25 miles outside Tehran killed Gen. Hasan Tehrani Moghaddam along with 20 other members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The Guard said that the previous explosion was a mere accident that occurred while the Moghaddam and his team were transporting missiles, and played it down.

An Israeli security official, on the other hand, said that the explosion “could delay or stop further Iranian surface-to-surface missile development.”

