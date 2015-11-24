Katy Perry stars in a bizarre, slightly terrifying holiday ad for H&M

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H&M unveiled its holiday ad campaign on Sunday.

It stars Katy Perry and it’s bizarre. The stuff of nightmares, in places.

The “#HappyandMerry” campaign (a play on the H&M acronym) sees the Roar singer play the role of a “festive fairy.”

There are lots of wide-eyed moments.

Creepy gingerbread men.

These strange fluffy imp things.

Twerking teddies and a terrifying child who COMES OUT OF NOWHERE!

This surprised-march-drop-to-snow-angel piece of choreography.

There’s a lot going on.

The reaction to the ad on social media so far has been one of bafflement, although there appears to be some love for the festive song that features in the spot.

The H&M Christmas ad with Katy Perry is the worst Christmas ad I’ve ever seen?https://t.co/08QeqElNUz

— Alex Micu (@axelk) November 23, 2015

@katyperry ‘s new christmas song is great. Its an ad for H&M too. https://t.co/YKrd2nF960

— Tom (@ryanto86) November 23, 2015

Katy Perry has made a migraine-inducing Xmas ad for H&M. (The song’s OK, though, in a mid-90s Mariah kind of way) https://t.co/akwkImECgj

— Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) November 23, 2015

the more i watch the h&m ad the more it makes me laugh my arse off

— Irina (@PrismaticLife_) November 23, 2015

I dont like the H&M ad ???????????? please @katyperry release #EveryDayIsAHoliday on iTunes and make a good music video ????????

— miguel (@selenasreborn) November 23, 2015

And at least one Katy Perry fan loves it:

Katy slays in her new H&M holiday ad!#MTVStars Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/Bvjf7kHca6

— Felicity❣ (@evansxperry) November 23, 2015

