H&M and Forever 21 are embroiled in a new battle

H&M is suing Forever 21 for ripping off one of its bags, The Fashion Law reports.

The bag allegedly in question is a beach tote that says “Beach Please.”

H&M reportedly said that since the bag’s spring 2014 debut, it has been “well received by consumers because of its distinctive design,” according to The Fashion Law.

The website reports H&M’s copyright for the bag was registered this June.

The Fashion Law reports that the lawsuit claims, “Defendant has employed one or more companies in China to manufacture and import the infringing product into the U.S. […] Many of the products sold by Defendant are manufactured in China for the Defendant. The Defendant has also been accused of copyright violations in the past.”

H&M is allegedly claiming that if Forever 21 continues to sell the bag, it will cause damage to H&M’s reputation, according to The Fashion Law.

H&M is reportedly requesting that Forever 21 cease selling the bag.

The irony lies in how H&M is in the same fast-fashion camp as Forever 21; H&M takes runway-inspired ideas and churns them out rapidly as affordable frocks for cash-strapped millennials.

Forever 21 is no stranger to copyright infringement lawsuits — it has an ugly history riddled with this secret. Back in 2011, Jezebel wrote a lengthy report detailing how the fast-fashion behemoth allegedly pays off lawsuits under the table.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.