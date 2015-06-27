H&M is launching a new brand unlike anything we've seen before

AP H&M’s new brand will be completely different than anything it’s created before.

H&M just revealed exciting news.

The retailer is developing a new brand completely different from anything they have produced before, according to Bloomberg.

Few details are available on the mysterious new brand, but it could launch as early as 2017.

Karl-Johan Persson, CEO of H&M, says it will also be nothing like the company’s sister brands, according to Bloomberg.

The H&M group owns six brands, including Cheap Monday, COS, & Other Stories among others.

H&M is known for introducing exciting collaborations and concepts to their customers.

Last year the retailer teamed up with Alexander Wang for an incredibly successful collection; it’s also unveiling a highly anticipated line with luxury brand Balmain in November.

NOW WATCH: The fashion trick every modern gentleman should know



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.