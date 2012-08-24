H&M's Biggest Store Ever Is Going To Be In NYC

Photo: francesca

H&M’s largest store is currently in Las Vegas. But that’s about to change, according to Izzy Grinspan at Racked. The fast-fashion retailer just signed a lease for a 57,000 square foot property at 5th Avenue and 48th street.



The location is close to the shops on 5th avenue that are constantly inundated with tourists. H&M already has a store in the area, and it’s constantly packed.

Racked offers some insight into why the brand is making the move:

“Why does H&M need a monster store just three blocks from its current location at 640 Fifth Avenue? Well, there’s the question of storage. This new space will carry all of the brand’s collections, including lingerie, baby clothes, and housewares. The company also believes opening multiple stores near each other “increases foot traffic,” as one spokesperson told Women’s Wear Daily. Then there’s the possibility that 640 Fifth won’t be around much longer. Last month, we heard a rumour that H&M would be moving out once the rent goes up in 2014.”

Did you know that H&M has housewares? We didn’t.

We’ll follow up with a full tour when the store opens.

