H&M has launched its flagship store in Sydney CBD

H&M opened its much awaited flagship store in Sydney’s CBD on Pitt Street today.

The three-storey store which spans across 5000sqm has taken over the Glasshouse Building, co-owned by Stockland and Investa Commercial Property Fund, and is one of the biggest H&M stores in the world.

The Swedish retail giant — which has over 3,000 stores in 53 countries — will stock the standard apparel range for men and women in the new store as well as its H&M kids and home collections.

Last year, the fashion retailer launched their first store in Australia in April with the debut of the Melbourne store which attracted 15,000 shoppers on its first day of trade followed by the $400 million store in Sydney’s Macquarie Centre in North Ryde.

The new store in the CBD is the sixth H&M store in Australia joining two in Queensland and another in Western Australia.

