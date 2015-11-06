H&M clothes are now selling for thousands of dollars on eBay

H&M’s latest collaboration is a hit.

The Swedish fast fashion giant teamed up with Balmain for a collaboration. Recently, Balmain has gained traction — the Kardashian women are big fans. But the clothes aren’t exactly accessible for non-famous people. That’s where H&M came in.

Many fans (including Tech Insider’s Molly Mulshine) waited in line from before the sun came up to get their hands on the affordable and stylish clothes and accessories.

The collection has already sold out on H&M’s website, but you can still get the clothes — albeit, for a steep price. People are now re-selling the clothes on eBay — and fans are bidding thousands of dollars for the apparel, Racked’s Cameron Wolf reports.

A beaded shirt that runs for $US499 at H&M — which is already pricey for H&M’s fast-fashion-loving customers — is currently receiving bids for around $US1,200. One jacket is receiving bids for over $US4,000.

Wolf notes the irony in the situation.

“What’s most mind-boggling about these sales is that the prices are nearly equivalent with mainline Balmain pieces,” Wolf writes, pointing to Barney’s, where a simple Balmain blouse is $US875.

But, fashion fans are willing to fork over lots of money to get the designs that they love — even if this completely negates the purpose of shopping at H&M in the first place.

