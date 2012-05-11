H&M Apologizes For Using This Model In A Swimsuit Ad—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: H&M

H&M has apologized for using this image of model Isabeli Fontana after a skin cancer charity in Sweden said it would encourage women to sunbathe too long. The fast-fashion chain has not removed the images from its website, however. Jezebel makes the case that her tan is Photoshopped.Orbitz has awarded its $22 million media buying account to Spark, a unit of Publicis.



Deb Henretta, longtime head of Procter & Gamble‘s Asian operations, is now group president-global skin care, beauty and personal care. It’s the third time this year P&G has moved management of a major business unit to an overseas exec. Henretta is a possible candidate to eventually succeed CEO Bob McDonald.

FX wants to assure advertisers that Charlie Sheen‘s new show, “Anger Management,” is safe for them to sponsor.

Stop what you are doing right now and watch Cee Lo Green‘s remix of the Meow Mix jingle.

Wunderman New York president David Shulman is heading to another unidentified agency to assume a global leadership role, according to Adweek. Chris Loll has been promoted to managing director in his place.

Fox Soccer Channel has sold out its ad inventory for the May 19 Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in record time.

Vivendi said it plans $582 million in cuts, partially through reduced marketing spend.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky has made Tom Markham its executive creative director at the Boulder-based office. Prior to CP+B, Markham was global creative director at Lowe Worldwide in the New York area, according to AgencySpy. Check out his hipster beard.

