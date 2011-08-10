HKEx suspends trading in several stocks following glitch

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) suspended trading in several shares today following a glitch in its online news service.

The suspensions took place in companies that were due to publish regulatory news during the midday break in trading, says the exchange in a statement.

‘This trading suspension policy aims to give all investors sufficient time to understand the contingency arrangements and locate issuers’ announcements on their websites,’ adds HKEx.

The exchange directed investors looking for news to its bulletin board website – where it said it would post company announcements – and also to the affected companies’ own websites.

The companies include HSBC Holdings, Cathay Pacific Airways, Dah Sing Bank, China Power and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, HKEx’s holding company. Most of those involved were releasing their interim results today.

HSBC responded by posting HKEx’s notice about why the disruption to trading happened on its own website.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

