HIV Positive Man Cured By Stem Cell Transplant

An HIV patient in Germany has been declared fully cured of the disease by a stem cell transplant, The Huffington Post reports.



Timothy Ray Brown underwent the treatment back in 2007, and doctors now say that extensive tests “strongly suggest that cure of HIV infection has been achieved.”

While antiretrovirals have made HIV fully treatable, Brown is the first patient ever to be cured of the disease.

