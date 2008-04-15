YouTube Dominance Grows In March: Stronger, Scarier Than Ever

Yet another way to spell dominance from Hitwise: YouTube (GOOG) now accounts 73% of all visits to video sites, according to the firm, which released its March numbers. That’s a 32% increase from March 2007, and appears to have come largely at the expense other generic video sites such as MySpace TV (down 48%), Google video (down 52%) and Yahoo Video (down 18%).



The Hitwise numbers second Nielsen Netratings’ latest data, which shows YouTube at 71.3 million unique visitors in March, or a little more than 70% of the 100.7 million visits to “video/movie” sites as defined by the research firm. In terms of total videos served, YouTube’s share is more modest: just 48.5% of all video served on the Web, according to Nielsen’s VideoCensus.

Both Hitwise and Nielsen calculate market share of unique visits from the largest video sites on the Web, but not entertainment sites that happen to have video, such as NBC.com, ESPN.com or CBS.com.

Hulu broke onto Hitwise’s list at No. 22 in March, despite being open to the public only since March 12.

Increasingly, it appears that there is room for just one big, broad aggregator of user-generated video. Hitwise shows video aggregators without-an-angle, such as Metacafe and Daily Motion (down 13% and 18%) having a tough time, at least in the U.S.

Niche players? Well, they made some gains, as did sites with access to TV programming. Dude-focused Break.com was up 16%, Veoh, up 145%, and Blinkxx, up 625%.

Top 5 Online Video Websites ranked by Market Share of U.S. visits:

